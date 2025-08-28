Dan Weiss Steps In For San Antonio Spurs Play-By-Play

Dan Weiss is moving up with the San Antonio Spurs, becoming the team’s new radio play-by-play announcer, beginning with the 2025–26 NBA season. Weiss moves into the seat previously held by Bill Schoening, who retired after calling games for more than 20 years.

Weiss has been with Spurs Sports & Entertainment since 2009, most recently serving as studio host of Spurs Television’s pregame and postgame coverage for the past seven years. A native of Weston, MA, and graduate of Northeastern University, he first joined the organization as the play-by-play voice of the San Antonio Rampage hockey team, a role he held until 2018.

His career before San Antonio included roles with the Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix Roadrunners, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies, and Corpus Christi Ice Rays. Weiss was honored as ECHL Broadcaster of the Year in 2005–06.

All Spurs games will continue to air on iHeartMedia’s WOAI-AM.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment Senior Director of Broadcast Mike Kickirillo said, “Dan has the experience and knowledge to seamlessly carry the tradition of excellence Bill built over two decades. He’s been a beloved piece of the Spurs fan experience for years now, and we’re excited for Dan to make this new role his own, bringing his energy, preparation, and love of the game to every broadcast.”

Weiss said, “It is an honor and a privilege to wear the headset that only six people have worn since the Spurs arrived in 1973. From Terry Stembridge to Bill Schoening, Spurs radio has established a legacy and tradition of excellence in both our community and around the world that I look forward to continuing.”