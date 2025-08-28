Adventist World Radio Elects Jim Howard for Top Role

The board of directors of Adventist World Radio has elected Jim Howard as the organization’s new president. He succeeds Duane McKey, who announced his retirement during the sixty-second General Conference Session held in St. Louis.

Originally from Columbus, OH, Howard transitioned into full-time ministry after working as an accountant. He began his pastoral work in Ohio and later joined the Michigan Conference before taking on roles at the General Conference level.

Adventist World Radio serves as the international radio broadcast ministry of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, transmitting in over 100 languages through AM/FM, digital, and shortwave.

Howard said, “It is both an honor and a privilege to be asked to serve as president of Adventist World Radio. For more than 50 years, this ministry has been using radio and digital media to reach every corner of the world with the three angels’ messages, and it has expanded its evangelistic vision only in recent years.”

General Conference President Erton Köhler said, “Jim has consistently empowered lay members to share their faith. He is a strong leader who is consistent in Adventist theology, focused on the mission, and is passionate about evangelism.”

AWR Board Chair and General Conference Vice President Leonard Johnson added, “I am pleased that Jim has accepted the decision of the AWR board to serve as president. He brings to this ministry a wealth of experience. As an ordained pastor, great promoter, organizer, and a gifted communicator with a passion for mission, he will do well in the position.”