Scott Detrow to Host NPR’s ‘All Things Considered’

As Ari Shapiro departs, NPR has named the new full-time weekday host of All Things Considered. Beginning September 29, All Things Considered weekend host and Consider This host Scott Detrow will step into the weekday role.

Detrow began his career in public radio at WFUV in the Bronx while studying at Fordham University. He reported for WITF in Pennsylvania and KQED in California. His coverage of Pennsylvania’s hydraulic fracturing boom for NPR’s StateImpact project won a DuPont-Columbia Silver Baton and a national Edward R. Murrow Award in 2013.

He joined NPR in 2015 and has covered the White House, Congress, and two presidential campaigns for the Washington Desk, where he also co-hosted the NPR Politics Podcast for seven years.

Since May 2023, Detrow has served as weekend host of All Things Considered and co-host of Consider This. His reporting has included live coverage of major breaking news events, such as the attempted assassination of President Trump. That broadcast earned an Edward R. Murrow Award for Breaking News.

This spring, Detrow anchored live coverage from St. Peter’s Square during the papal conclave that elected Pope Leo, the first American pope. Following the event, he and NPR religion editor Daniel Burke began work on a biography of Pope Leo, scheduled for publication next fall.

Detrow said, “I’m really excited and honored to step into this role. I’m mindful of just how important All Things Considered’s legacy is for listeners, and I also know just how much I’ve loved working with the show’s team these past two years on weekends. I can’t wait to bring listeners the news five days a week now. And at this moment where we are all focusing on strengthening the entire public media network and working together more closely than ever before, I’m proud that I started out as an ATC host at a NPR Member station, and now will be doing that job nationally.”