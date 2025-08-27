Fred Jacobs Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis: ‘Life Goes On’

Radio Hall of Famer and Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs, one of the most influential voices in modern radio research and strategy, has publicly shared for the first time that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

In a candid post on his JacoBLOG, Jacobs says he has managed the condition privately for the past two years while continuing to lead the company, conduct research, and speak at industry events.

Jacobs first noticed a tremor in his left forefinger in 2017 and was initially told by a neurologist that he did not have Parkinson’s. A few years later, however, his symptoms became more noticeable, and a follow-up visit led to a formal diagnosis.

Since then, Jacobs has been managing his symptoms with standard Parkinson’s medications, which he says are largely effective. However, the tremor has been harder to hide, particularly during speeches and presentations, leading him to share the news publicly so he can focus on his work without distraction.

“When I first got the news, it was a stunner. And after a period of denial, I do what I do. There are hours that go by where I don’t even think about it. So I’m putting it out there in the hope you don’t think about it much either. Life goes on,” he commented.

He credits the support of his family, colleagues, and industry friends, who encouraged him to continue showing up and doing what he loves. Jacobs says he plans to remain active with Jacobs Media and continue contributing to the broadcast industry through research, speaking engagements, and consulting.