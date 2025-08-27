Apple Music Radio Goes Cross-Platform With Global TuneIn Deal

Listeners outside the Apple ecosystem now have access to Apple’s live radio stations, thanks to a new distribution partnership with TuneIn. It marks the first time Apple’s commercial-free, 24/7 music stations are streaming on a third-party platform.

The collaboration, which moves to compete with Spotify, allows all six of Apple Music’s live stations to stream through TuneIn’s network, as Apple looks to expand audience reach across more platforms via discoverability.

The available Apple Music stations on TuneIn include Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, Apple Music Country, Apple Música Uno, Apple Music Club, and Apple Music Chill.

Through TuneIn, Apple’s curated stations are now available to users across more than 200 device integrations globally. As of Q1, Spotify continued to lead the global music streaming market with a 31% share, followed by Apple Music at 15%. In the US, however, the gap is narrower: Spotify holds 36% of the market while Apple Music trails closely with 30.7%, securing its position as the nation’s second most popular audio subscription platform.

Apple Music co-head Rachel Newman said, “Apple Music Radio has always been about connection, artists sharing their music and their stories in real time and listeners discovering something new together. Through our partnership with TuneIn, we’re able to bring that experience to even more people, extending beyond the Apple ecosystem and reaching music fans wherever they are.”

TuneIn CEO Rich Stern said, “Apple choosing TuneIn as the first platform to stream its radio stations reinforces our position as the go-to distribution partner for global audio. With deep integrations across connected devices and cars, TuneIn is uniquely positioned to deliver premium content to listeners everywhere.”