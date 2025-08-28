Close Those Tabs: Regaining Your Peace

Last time, we identified some common areas where we lose focus in the workplace, and you probably identified a few of your own. This week, we’re going to take a look at how we can regain our focus the next time we need to close a few open tabs.

If you haven’t read my previous article, here’s a very brief recap: Dr. Samantha Morel listed these top culprits as being behind the lack of workplace focus: Multitasking, Digital Distractions, Stress and Anxiety, Sleep Deprivation, and Boredom.

So, what can we do to move past our lack of focus and be more attuned to the tasks before us?

Dr. Morel said, “Understanding the brain mechanisms behind losing focus can significantly inform and shape psychological strategies designed to enhance concentration. By comprehending how different brain regions and neurotransmitters influence our ability to stay focused, we can develop targeted approaches to improve our attention span and productivity.”

Her suggestions to regain your focus:

1. Mindfulness Meditation: Harvard says, “Focused Attention (FA) meditation allows you to detect distractions and quickly return to your object of focus. Eventually, maintaining concentration becomes virtually effortless. In everyday life, this translates into an improved ability to direct your attention to information relevant to your goals and maintain this focus even when faced with competing input. It also helps you switch between tasks without becoming distracted.”

2. Cognitive Behavioral Techniques: CBT allows one to identify and challenge negative thoughts. For example: Instead of saying, “I can’t do this.” (Identifying the negative thought), challenge it by saying, “I can break it into smaller steps.” I’ve written two novels and put together a collection of short stories thus far this year, and a half-dozen or so songs – in addition to the articles I’ve written for two online publications. I do that by breaking it into smaller steps. I write novels one chapter at a time. Stories one paragraph at a time, and songs one verse at a time. Solutions are uncovered when you refuse to dwell on the negative.

Let me repeat that: Solutions are uncovered when you refuse to dwell on the negative.

For recommendations, check out Positive Psychology, Harvard, and the Feeling Good Institute.

3. Setting Clear Goals: Taking what we learned from CBT and challenging a negative thought by breaking a larger task into smaller tasks is one way to set clear goals, according to Dr. Morel. Positive Psychology adds to this, saying, “[Goals] improve focus and persistence. They help us stay focused for longer, recognizing and emphasizing our personal need for self-improvement.” When it comes to goals for work, some examples they share are: “Typically, workplace goals focus on task and project performance, career advancement, or contributing to a team or organization’s success.”

4. Creating a Distraction-Free Environment: E-mails, texts, DMs, that friend who likes to lean over the cubicle wall to see if you want to go grab a coffee. Distractions come in various forms. We must learn to say no. Disconnect. Set a work focus on your phone to block certain notifications. SAP, and Human Capital Innovations offer some suggestions to reduce digital distractions.

5. Regular Breaks: I had a coworker who used to take these walks around our building a few times a day. He’d have an apple and disappear for 10-15 minutes three or four times a day. Very productive. And that didn’t include breaks to get coffee.

Experts agree with Dr. Morel: UNC, Harvard, and the National Institutes of Health, to name a few. My agent-owner with Xerox used to encourage us to take an afternoon trip to a park and sit and watch ducks swim on a pond. He’d call it a “check up from the neck up.” He once sent me to the movies on a Friday afternoon. Encourage your team to take frequent breaks; they’re beneficial, according to science!

Dr. Morel concludes by saying, “By understanding these processes, we can adopt strategies to improve our concentration and productivity. Whether through mindfulness meditation, Cognitive-Behavioral techniques, or creating a distraction-free environment, enhancing our focus is within our reach. It’s important to recognize and address the factors that lead to a loss of focus to help others lead more productive and fulfilling lives.”

I want to thank Dr. Morel for allowing me to share her thoughts in this article. You can read Dr. Samantha Morel’s full post here.

We all want to be successful in our career; however, as much as we might want to be a rock star in the cubicle hall of fame, let’s leave the stardom for the artists singing on our stations so we can be a better professional today than we were yesterday – and an even better one tomorrow.

The only thing I have left to prove is that I am capable of eliminating everything that distracts me from being the best version of myself for my family, my company, and my clients today. Anything that would distract me from that can wait in line.

It’s time for a break.

Bottom Line: Close Those Tabs and Take Care of Yourself. If You Fail To Do So, Who Will Care For Your Clients?