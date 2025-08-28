Women to Watch: Erica Rico; 93Q Country, Houston

In the summer of 2009, what started as a family adventure unexpectedly launched a career that would span more than 15 years and make Rico one of the most recognizable and trusted voices in Houston radio.

Erica Rico and her husband Ricardo, daughter Danielle, and son Rickey took a cross-country journey into the national spotlight as cast members on NBC’s Great American Road Trip. After returning from the reality TV show, Rico was invited for an interview on Houston’s 93Q Morning Show with Tim Tuttle and Kevin Kline. The on-air chemistry was immediate.

A few months later, the station asked if she’d consider trying out for a full-time role. “I said no way,” Rico recalls. “I had an advertising agency – I wasn’t looking for a new career. But they convinced me to try it out, and here we are, 15 and a half years later.”

Today, Rico is one-third of the Morning Show on Urban One’s 93Q Country (KKBQ) in Houston, where she brings a blend of authenticity, warmth, and unwavering community commitment to the airwaves every morning.

Rico’s journey over the years is anything but traditional. “I grew up in a barrio in Arizona. I had a stutter— and I still do,” she says candidly. “It’s still crazy to me that I’m getting paid to talk on the radio, and on the greatest country station in America.”

That underdog spirit and humble honesty resonate deeply with her audience. It’s also a driving force behind her success. “I genuinely care about our listeners, our advertisers, and our community. I know how lucky I am to be able to help others, to change someone’s life, or just be there when they need a friend.”

Weathering change in the industry over the years, Rico has watched the business evolve rapidly, but believes its core has remained. “I’ve learned that radio is the most resilient industry out there. We’re constantly adapting, but at the end of the day, we’re a big family. We’re all connected.”

Staying connected also means having a strong social media presence and not only connecting with colleagues and friends, but also listeners. Rico’s digital strategy involves keeping it real. Her social media philosophy is simple: authenticity always wins. “My special sauce is keeping it real. The good, the bad, the ugly—whatever connects. Also, good quality pictures and video make all the difference.”

One shift in the industry she’s concerned about: The loss of personality. “We keep trying to get rid of local voices, syndicating everything. But it’s the people – the personalities – that listeners connect with. Music is everywhere now, but what no one else has is YOUR on-air team. That’s what makes radio special. real life, real impact.”

Rico’s radio career has earned her numerous accolades, including awards recognizing her work supporting first responders and military families, something close to home.

“My husband is a State Trooper and Army veteran. I have a Marine son and a son in the Air Force. My son-in-law is a firefighter. These awards mean the most to me because they honor the people who sacrifice for us every day.” Yet, her proudest achievement remains deeply personal. “Being a girl from the barrio who had a stutter, and now getting paid to talk for a living – that is still so wild to me.”

Balancing the mic and a family, the mother of 10 and grandmother to 6, wears many hats, and there are never enough hours in the day. “The family/work balance is the hardest job I’ve ever had. I only sleep about four hours a night. I don’t know if that’s success, but I’m trying every day to be better.”

Between morning shows, non-profit galas, community events, concerts, sports games, and school performances, Rico’s calendar is packed. “2025 is about trying to do it all without losing myself. It’s not easy, but it’s worth it.”

With more than 15 years behind the mic, Erica Rico has no plans of slowing down.

Whether she’s covering a hurricane, cheering from the bleachers, or speaking candidly about life on-air, her mission is clear: “I want my listeners to know they can count on me. I’ll be honest, even when it’s not pretty. I want them to say, ‘If we need Erica, she’ll be there.’” And in a world where voices come and go, Erica Rico’s voice remains rooted—real, reliable, and undeniably Houston.

Follow her journey across platforms:

Instagram: @radioericarico

Facebook: Erica Rico Contreras

TikTok: @radioericamark