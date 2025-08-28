CRS 2026 First Look: New Themes, More Digital, and AI Training

Country radio’s biggest week is gearing up for another year of education, networking, and insight. During the latest CRS 360 webinar, Country Radio Broadcasters Executive Director RJ Curtis joined event leaders for a first look at what’s on tap for CRS 2026.

CRS Agenda Chair and BBR Music Group SVP of Promotion Shelley Hargis said the planning committee continues to focus on the biggest challenges and opportunities facing the industry, highlighting expanded programming, new initiatives, and five central content “buckets” driving the agenda.

The first bucket, Sales & Revenue, returns as a top priority, focusing on strategies for doing more with less, developing non-traditional revenue streams, and encouraging everyone from programmers to on-air talent to see themselves as part of the sales process.

A second theme, Innovation & Efficiency, tackles how radio professionals can increase their value in a consolidating industry, from streamlining workflows to leveraging new technologies, including AI, to free up time for creative work.

The third bucket, Resilience & Storytelling, centers on mental health, burnout, and workplace balance, with sessions designed to provide managers and employees with tools to cope with stress and anxiety in a high-pressure environment.

The fourth, Music Discovery, explores how radio can reclaim its role as a driver of new music while working in partnership with labels and streaming platforms.

Finally, the fifth bucket, Talent Engagement, focuses on developing on-air personalities as “the OG influencers,” as Hargis described them, helping them connect deeply with listeners and communities.

Amazon Music’s Sarah DiMarco confirmed that the CRS Digital Music Summit will again be integrated across the week, rather than siloed into a single day. DiMarco noted that global trends in Country music will shape discussions in 2026, along with best practices for using emerging tools and platforms to expand reach and deepen fan engagement.

A highlight of the summit, the Cycle of a Song session, will return with a behind-the-scenes look at the path of breakout tracks from creation to hit status, featuring perspectives from artists, labels, streaming platforms, and radio programmers.

CRS 2026 will expand its workshop offerings for the third year in a row. One session will serve as an AI classroom with hands-on training across 15 to 30 tools designed to improve efficiency and ease burnout. Another will focus on radio fundamentals, giving on-air talent and multi-role professionals strategies to improve their craft.

Attendees can also expect returning CRS staples: the Amazon Country Heat Showcase, Acoustic Alley, the New Faces Show, research presentations, and networking breakfasts. A new resource hub will debut this year, offering year-round access to educational materials, tips, and industry insights.

CRS 2026 is set for Nashville, March 18-20. Early-bird registration opens September 9 for one day only, before rising to the full price on September 10.