Sports Radio Rivals Digital on Conversions, Case Studies Show

Sports radio’s trusted voices are more than companions on game day; they’re moving the needle for advertisers. Fresh Audacy/Claritas case studies highlight how host-read ads and customized creative are driving sign-ups, app installs, and even auto sales.

Audacy Head of Advertising & Audience Products Kevin Greenwald shared a new round of case studies made with new tracking capabilities from Claritas, where sports radio is making direct impacts on awareness, intent, and conversions for sports betting, automotive, and quick-service restaurant brands.

For sportsbook advertisers, sports radio has proven to be a powerful driver of lower-funnel results. One betting platform partnered with Audacy stations and reported a +16-point lift in brand awareness and a +26% increase in intent to create an account.

Another sportsbook conducted a 13-week campaign across Audacy sports stations using Claritas’ pixel-based and geo-tracking technology to measure audience response. The campaign delivered 26,000 new app installs at a cost per conversion nearly three times lower than projected, demonstrating that sports radio can now compete with digital platforms on measurable performance.

As part of its campaign analysis, the sportsbook compared the performance of host-read spots against pre-recorded ads across dozens of markets. Host endorsements consistently outperformed other formats, underscoring the unique power of local personalities to drive fan action.

That advertiser produced more than 2,000 customized creative variations aligned with specific daily matchups, local market dynamics, and key sporting moments.

Sports radio’s value for advertisers extends to other verticals. QSR brands, in particular, have leveraged their ability to tie into fan rituals around game day. One fast-food chain ran a campaign featuring live host reads, rapid creative adjustments, and in-market promotions across multiple cities. The result: an 8% lift in in-store visits during the campaign period.

Automotive advertisers have seen similar success. In Boston, a Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership partnered with WEEI talent endorsements and paired them with digital promo codes. The integration of on-air influence and digital engagement led to a 10% year-over-year increase in monthly vehicle sales.

This builds on a recent Audacy insight into the value of who’s listening, as sports audio fans also stand out demographically. They are 48% more likely to earn $100,000+, 34% more likely to be business decision-makers, and 21% more likely to be small business owners, with high intent around auto purchases, mobile spending, and home improvement.