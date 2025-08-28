On Deck: What the Best Managers in Radio Say Is Coming Next

The best managers often seem like they’re working with a crystal ball. They’re the ones who can see what’s coming, prepare their teams, and position radio to thrive no matter the challenge. But it’s no magic trick, it’s a mix of instinct and a keen eye.

In our September issue, Radio Ink will crown the Best Managers in Radio for 2025. In doing so, we asked them for some fortune telling: to share their outlook on the months ahead. Their answers reveal how leaders are thinking about youth engagement, building resilient cultures, and keeping radio competitive.

Here’s a preview of what they said:

What’s your biggest concern for radio in the next 12 months, and what’s your

plan to address it?

“Radio has to do a better job at engaging younger listeners and turning them into lifelong radio lovers. We’re engaging listeners at the high school level through youth reporting on the things that are important to them…Our goal is to get the radio stations as involved in school life as possible.”

“Hiring and keeping good people. We’ve doubled down on culture and creative recruiting. We have two full-time recruiters. When you invest in your team, everything else follows. Culture’s our secret sauce, and it’s working. Both during and post-COVID, we had no layoffs, no revenue dips, just growth.”

“My biggest concern for radio is making sure that this industry remains a relevant part of the conversation for marketing dollars and strategies. There has obviously been a significant shift to digital platforms with advertising expenditures, but RADIO STILL GETS RESULTS! If AI is so smart, why hasn’t it learned that?”

