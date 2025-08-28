Radio Ink Unveils 33rd Radio Wayne Award Finalists

Radio Ink has named the finalists for the 33rd annual Radio Wayne Awards, the industry’s longest-running and most prestigious honor recognizing excellence in radio sales, marketing, and management.

Winners, chosen on merit by an independent panel of industry experts, will be revealed during a live ceremony opening the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum at NAB Show New York on Wednesday, October 23, at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

Named for “Radio Wayne” Cornils, the beloved small-market broadcaster and former NAB and RAB executive, the awards celebrate professionals whose leadership, innovation, and results continue to drive radio’s success.

This year’s finalists span markets of all sizes and represent the best in sales leadership and performance:

Digital Sales/Sales Manager of the Year:

Dan Mann, Beasley Media Group – New Jersey

Todd Moskowitz, Connoisseur Media – Nassau Suffolk (Long Island), NY

Chelsea Reising, Reising Radio Partners – South Central, IN

Josie Vote, Salem Media

Coriya Burns, Urban One – Atlanta, GA

Greg Beran, Beasley Media Group – Philadelphia, PA

Streetfighter of the Year:

Tim Pfender, Audacy – Philadelphia, PA

Andrea Cooper, Curtis Media Group – Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point, NC

Kelly Greeley, Saga Communications/Capitol Media Group – Springfield, IL

Kristin Nash, Centennial Broadcasting – Fredericksburg, VA

Janine Johns, Connoisseur Media – Nassau Suffolk (Long Island), NY

Melanie Martin, Cox Media Group – Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL

Oriana Groppetti, Momentum Broadcasting – Visalia-Tulare-Hanford, CA

Jack “Daniels” Morris, Riverfront Broadcasting – Rapid City-Spearfish, SD

Raeanne Ellis, Urban One – Columbus, OH

Julie Walker, Wine Country Radio – Santa Rosa, CA

Director of Sales/General Sales Manager, Markets 21+ of the Year:

Darren DiPrima, Connoisseur Media – Nassau Suffolk (Long Island), NY

Adam Dobbins, Flood Communications – Omaha-Council Bluffs; Lincoln & Grand Island-Kearney-Hastings, NE

Vince Gambino, Longport Media – Atlantic City-Cape May, NJ

Michele Kiefer, Radio One – Indianapolis, IN

Jay Murphy, Riverfront Broadcasting – Rapid City-Spearfish, SD

Tiffany McCormack, Saga Communication – Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News, VA

Director of Sales/General Sales Manager, Markets 1–20 of the Year:

Tim Gratzer, Cumulus Media – Houston-Galveston, TX

Brian Schneekloth, Beasley Media Group – Boston, MA

Jeff Havis, Urban One – Atlanta, GA

Rob Keegan, Beasley Media Group – Philadelphia, PA

Dawn Girocco, Cumulus Media – Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Market/General Manager, Markets 21+ of the Year:

Michael Spacciapolli, Audacy – Pittsburgh, PA

James Robinson, Cumulus Media – Birmingham, AL

Wyatt Cox, Ely Radio – Ely, NV

Paul Kelly, Longport Media – Atlantic City-Cape May, NJ

Keely Byars, NRG Media – Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE

Roxanne Marati, Audacy – Kansas City, MO

Market/General Manager, Markets 1–20 of the Year:

David Drutz, Alpha Media – San Francisco, CA

Sarah Frazier, Audacy – Houston-Galveston, TX

Alex Cadelago, Cumulus Media – Houston-Galveston, TX; Tucson, AZ; & Albuquerque, NM

Mary Sandberg Boyle, Nexstar – Chicago, IL

David Yadgaroff, Audacy – Philadelphia, PA

The winners will be honored live as NAB Show New York opens its expanded Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum, which will also feature sessions on AI’s role in radio and podcasting, niche content monetization, Gen Z engagement, data-driven revenue strategies, and the growing impact of video and social media on broadcasting.

Registration for NAB Show New York is open now.