Entravision Net Loss Improves In Q4 Thanks to AI Ad-Tech Division

Following an abrupt leadership transition, Entravision Communications reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results that showed sharply diverging performance between its US Media operations and its global Advertising Technology & Services segment.

The company reported a Q4 net loss attributable to common stockholders of $18.2 million, compared to $56.4 million in the prior-year quarter. For the full year, Entravision recorded a net loss of $79.2 million, an improvement from the $148.9 million loss reported in 2024.

Consolidated net revenue increased 26% in Q4 and 23% for the full year. The growth came entirely from the ATS segment, which rose 123% in the quarter and 90% for the year, driven by higher monthly active advertisers, increased revenue per advertiser, expanded sales capability, and new AI integrations across the platform.

The Media segment declined sharply, with Q4 net revenue down 32% and full-year revenue down 20%, including results from the broadcaster’s 46 Spanish-language US radio stations and the Latino Radio Network.

Entravision CEO Michael Christenson attributed the pullback to lower political advertising, reduced retransmission consent revenue, and lower spectrum usage rights income. Digital advertising gains partially offset the decline. Excluding political, Q4 local revenue grew 4% while national revenue fell 5%.

Segment operating profit reflected the uneven performance across the company. Entravision reported Q4 segment operating profit of $11.9 million, down 43% year over year. Full-year segment operating profit was $27.6 million, down 41%. The Media segment posted a Q4 operating loss of $0.4 million, compared to an $18.5 million profit in the same quarter last year. For 2025, the Media segment reported a $6.2 million operating loss, compared to a $38.7 million profit in 2024.

ATS segment operating profit rose sharply to $12.3 million in Q4, a 464% increase year over year. Full-year ATS operating profit reached $33.8 million, up 317%.

Christenson added, “We repaid $5 million on our bank term loan in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing our total reduction during the full year to $20 million. We remain committed to reducing our debt and maintaining a strong balance sheet.”