Alzana Group Takes Majority Stake in Broadcast Electronics

Radio transmitter systems and enterprise media management software provider Broadcast Electronics has been acquired from ELENOS S.r.l. of Italy by a new ownership group led by CEO Rich Redmond and majority investor The Alzana Group.

The deal places the Illinois-based equipment manufacturer under a new legal entity, BE Systems, Inc., while retaining the Broadcast Electronics brand. The Alzana Group, founded in by former GatesAir Chairman John Danner in 2021, focuses on operationally driven investments in family- and founder-owned companies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Redmond said, “Since 1959, Broadcast Electronics has been serving the global media and broadcast industry with a complete line of hardware and software products. I could not be more excited to launch the next chapter in the history of BE, dedicated to customer-focused innovation and new products that will deliver breakthrough capabilities to our worldwide radio broadcast customer base.”

Danner added, “The Broadcast Electronics investment is an ideal example of Alzana’s commitment to providing capital solutions to businesses with tremendous, untapped potential.”

“We view radio broadcast as an underserved market in great need of newer technology, better service, and a partner 100% focused on meeting and exceeding the needs of radio broadcast customers across the globe. We believe that BE’s top-notch management team, strong brand name, and exciting growth opportunities make it an ideal platform acquisition.”