Entravision Restructures US Leadership, Names Audio President

In parallel with its Q4 2025 earnings release, Entravision has a new radio-side leader, as the Hispanic-focused broadcast company adjusts its leadership structure for its US markets after a surprise shakeup two weeks ago that caught many in the industry off guard.

Eduardo Maytorena takes oversight of radio and digital audio programming, local radio market sales, and network and national sales as President of Entravision Audio. He previously served as Senior Vice President in Entravision’s Los Angeles market.

In addition to the previously disclosed transition away from former President and COO Jeff Liberman, Entravision revealed the removal of another C-Suite officer. Juan Navarro, who replaced Karl Meyer as Chief Revenue Officer in late 2024, is no longer with the group. Winter Horton takes the post after serving as Senior Advisor to the CEO. He previously held COO roles at Liberman Broadcasting and Meruelo Media.

Entravision also elevated Jeff DeMartino from General Counsel to Chief Legal Officer, Maria Martinez-Guzman as President of Entravision Media, Jessica Martinez to EVP of Digital Products & Operations, LeaAnna Hernandez to EVP of AI Strategy, and Fred Roggin as President of Entravision Digital. CFO Mark Boelke, who absorbed the COO title when Liberman departed in February, retains both roles under the new structure.

CEO Michael Christenson stated, “These promotions align our leadership with our core objectives: serve our Latino audience and advertisers, lead with sales, and modernize our operations. Maria, Eduardo, and Winter are experienced leaders who will deliver on audience, client, and revenue growth.”

Horton commented, “Leveraging our deep resources and unrivaled connection to our audiences, I am excited to sharpen our client focus and deploy innovative sales operations that will drive significant, accelerated, and more measurable growth than ever before.

Maytorena said, “I’m energized to take this role. Entravision has built one of the most influential platforms for Latino audiences, and I’m proud to help lead its next phase of growth. We will change the audio game and transform it into a more integrated, dynamic platform. My goal is to position Entravision Audio as the most forward-thinking Latino audio platform, driving growth across our markets.”