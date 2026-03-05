After Holiday Soft Launch, Nicole Alvarez Lands Middays at LA’s Alt

After two decades at Audacy’s KROQ, Nicole Alvarez has found a new full-time Los Angeles radio home on iHeartMedia’s Alt 98.7 (KYSR) for what Program Director and SVP Alternative and Rock Lisa Worden described as a “totally stacked weekday line-up.”

Following her departure from KROQ in August, Alvarez arrived at Alt 98.7 late last year as a holiday fill-in, first covering middays for Music Director Christen Limon, then afternoon drive the following week for Booker & Stryker. She is now fully taking over the midday shift as Limon moves to nights.

The Woody Show, Booker & Stryker, and Emerging ALT will all continue in their given timeslots.