Compass Doles Out VP Ad Sales Seat To Dolan, Amid Promotions

Compass Media Networks is reshaping its national advertising sales operation with a leadership addition and several internal promotions, elevating its sales strategy as veteran executive Stephanie Dolan joins the company as Vice President of Advertising Sales.

Dolan has previously held senior sales roles at Crystal Media Networks, Premiere Networks, and AMFM.

Alongside her arrival, Compass made several promotions within its sales ranks. Laura Peyer has been elevated to Senior Vice President of Advertising Sales after previously serving as Director of Advertising Sales. Anthony Severino has been promoted to Vice President of Sales Planning, advancing from Senior Director. Michael Weiss moves into the role of Vice President of Advertising Sales, stepping up from Account Director.

Laura Schaefer has been named Director of Advertising Sales and Manager of Sales Planning, following her tenure as Manager of Sales Planning.

Compass President of Advertising Sales & Marketing Paul Gregrey said, “It is truly my very good fortune to work with such a talented, hardworking, and passionate group of people. We are thrilled to welcome Stephanie to our wonderful company and equally thrilled to honor her colleagues with their promotions.”

Dolan added that Compass Media Networks has “a sterling reputation in our industry with a tremendous product line and management team,” and said she looks forward to serving clients in her new role.