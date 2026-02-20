Jeff Liberman Out at Entravision in Abrupt Leadership Shakeup

Entravision Communications has parted ways with President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Liberman after more than two decades with the Spanish-language broadcasters, ending one of the longest leadership tenures in US Hispanic radio.

An Entravision spokesperson confirmed the news to Radio Ink.

Liberman began his career in Spanish-language broadcasting in 1974, joining Entravision in 2000 when the company acquired Latin Communications Group, where he had managed 17 radio stations across California, Colorado, New Mexico, and Washington, DC. He rose through the company’s ranks, leading the radio division from 2001 to 2012 before taking the COO post and ultimately ascending to President and COO in 2017.

He was a familiar face in Radio Ink‘s annual ranking of the 40 Most Powerful People in Radio, spending 19 years on the list and tying for the fifth-longest tenure of all honorees since the list’s inception in 1996.

Liberman’s exit closes a chapter that spanned Entravision’s growth from a regional broadcast group into a diversified media and technology company operating 49 television stations, 46 Spanish-language radio stations, and digital advertising platforms across 40 countries.

Entravision has not yet announced a successor.