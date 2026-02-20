Seahawks’ John Schneider Rejoins Seattle Sports for Weekly Show

Following their Super Bowl LX win, Seattle Seahawks General Manager John Schneider’s offseason show is back on Bonneville International’s Seattle Sports 710 (KIRO-AM) for its fourth consecutive year to discuss offseason plans, draft preparation, and free agency.

The John Schneider Show, airing Thursdays during Wyman and Bob, sees the GM join hosts Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton each week during one of the NFL’s busiest stretches. Schneider has served as the Seahawks’ General Manager since 2010. During his tenure, Seattle has won two Super Bowls, three NFC championships, and six NFC West titles, with eleven playoff appearances.

The program will run weekly through the opening day of the NFL Draft on April 23.