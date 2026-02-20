Radio Is Core Door To $4.1T US Hispanic Marketplace, Study Says

With US Hispanic buying power at all time highs and still climbing, new research from iHeartMedia is showing radio’s central role in reaching Bicultural Latinos, of whom more than 92% listen to the radio weekly, and represent $4.1 trillion in economic clout.

The study, “New American Consumer: Bicultural Latinos,” conducted in partnership with Collage Group, examines how consumers who identify as equally American and Hispanic are navigating language, culture, and media. The survey of 2,000 adults 18+, included 1,200 Hispanic adults representing Bicultural, Heritage-Leaning, and US-Leaning Latino populations, and was conducted in English and Spanish.

According to the findings, audio consumption among Bicultural Latinos, who now represent nearly 40 percent of all US Latinos, is nearly universal. 98% listen to music weekly, 63% tune into podcasts weekly, and 69% engage with live sports through audio. Broadcast radio remains a core touchpoint, with 92% listening in English and 78% in Spanish. 65% say they prefer listening to radio, music, and podcasts equally in both languages.

As noted, if measured independently, the GDP of US Latinos would rank fifth globally, growing from $2.2 trillion in 2015 to $4 trillion today, and brands hoping to get a piece of that spend would be wise to make audio a to-go. 73% of Bicultural Latinos say they are open to trying new brands. The segment is 22% more likely than the general population to have made a purchase after hearing a brand advertise on the radio. Additionally, 60% are more likely to purchase from brands that reflect them, and 61% say they are willing to pay more for brands that do so.

Advertising language preferences are split, with roughly one-third preferring ads in the language of the content, another third favoring English outright, and the remainder flexible.

iHeartMedia Insights President Lainie Fertick said, “As the report makes clear, there is a significant opportunity for brands to deepen their connection with this audience but only if they move beyond assumed shortcuts and transactional messages…For marketers, audio and collaboration with Latino influencers across broadcast radio and podcasts can serve as the key entry point of connection.”

iHeartLatino President and Chief Creative Officer Enrique Santos added, “Bicultural Latinos are not just an audience — they are a cultural vanguard, driving tastes, trends, and conversations across every platform while powering one of the fastest-growing segments of the U.S. economy and redefining what it means to be American. For brands, the takeaway is clear: culture is the strategy — language is the tactic. Those who lead with cultural intelligence, not just translation, earn more than attention; they earn long-term loyalty and trust.”

This complements Nielsen’s recent report, finding that 93% of Hispanic adults listen to radio each month, more than any other audio platform. According to that dataset, Hispanic listeners are 76% more likely than the general population to make a purchase after hearing a radio ad and 126% more likely to recommend a product they heard advertised.

