Nielsen: Hispanic Audiences Remain Hugely Loyal to AM/FM Radio

Despite the rapid growth of streaming audio, AM/FM radio continues to serve as the most consistent and widely used medium for Hispanic audiences in the US. According to new data, 93% of Hispanic adults tune in each month, outreaching all other audio platforms.

Nielsen’s Audio Today 2026: The Power of Radio Among Hispanic Consumers report finds that radio remains the core of Hispanic audio listening, particularly in the car, where 76% of all ad-supported audio time is spent. Among all ad-supported audio options, AM/FM radio commands 55% of total listening among Hispanic adults, with another 21% going to podcasts, per Edison Research’s Share of Ear.

Together, these platforms represent three-quarters of all ad-supported audio time in the Hispanic audience segment.

Hispanic consumers continue to be highly engaged and responsive to advertising. According to Nielsen, Hispanic listeners are 76% more likely than the general population to make a purchase after hearing a radio ad and 126% more likely to recommend a product they’ve heard advertised. This responsiveness, combined with radio’s expansive reach, reinforces its position as a primary channel for advertisers targeting Hispanic communities.

This builds on Harker Bos Group’s Crowd React Media data from 2025, which found that 38% of Hispanic adults make a purchase based on something they heard on the radio and that AM/FM personalities outpace digital influencers in trust among the demographic.

Measurement improvements also play a key role in the findings. Following Nielsen’s implementation of the three-minute PPM qualifier in 2025, audience measurement for Hispanic radio rose across dayparts, with average measurable impressions increasing by roughly 18%. The change provides stronger attribution capabilities and a clearer picture of true listening behavior, helping advertisers more accurately evaluate ROI in Hispanic markets.

Radio’s dominance is also reflected in the breadth of its reach across demographics. Among adults aged 18–49, radio reaches 93% of the Hispanic population each month. When combined with podcasts, that reach extends to nearly 100%, creating a near-universal entry point for brands looking to connect authentically and consistently.

Listening patterns show that 71% of Hispanic radio use happens outside the home, with in-car listening leading by a wide margin. The findings emphasize radio’s role as a companion medium, connecting audiences throughout the day, particularly during commute hours.

Nielsen also highlights the diversity of Hispanic radio formats, reflecting a broad cultural and linguistic range within the audience. Mexican Regional leads with a 14.9% share, followed by Spanish Contemporary and Spanish Hot AC at 10.1%, and Adult Contemporary at 7.5%. English-language formats remain strong as well, underscoring a bilingual and bicultural identity that continues to shape listening habits.

Want to learn more about this can’t-miss demo? Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference is May 27 and 28 at the Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort. Registration is now open at the lowest price of the year!