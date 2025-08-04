Report: Hispanic Radio Outpaces Digital Influencers in Trust

A new report is again providing proof that Spanish-language radio is not a niche format: it’s a trusted, influential, and daily-used media source that drives results and reflects the lived experiences of millions of Americans. And advertisers would be wise to take note.

According to the latest study from Harker Bos Group’s Crowd React Media, radio still commands daily loyalty across demographics, even as podcasts, streaming, and social video are seeing rising engagement.

The State of Spanish-Language Media 2025, which surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,005 Spanish-dominant and bilingual US adults aged 18–64, points to Spanish-language radio’s enduring position as a cultural connector and information source.

69% of Spanish-speaking adults use radio at least weekly. Even more notably, 66% of respondents say radio influences how they think, and 38% report making a purchase based on something they heard on Spanish-language radio. That level of trust and engagement outpaces many English-language media benchmarks.

Spanish-language audiences are more likely to say they trust the personalities and brands on their local stations than the digital influencers they follow online. This credibility extends to ad effectiveness. The report found that Spanish-language radio ads drive direct consumer action at rates competitive with digital and video platforms.

Researchers noted that radio’s portability, community relevance, and format familiarity remain unmatched, especially among adults 25–54. Listening spans across music, news, and talk, with younger and bilingual audiences showing cross-platform usage.

Building on digital audio findings first presented by Crowd React Media Founding Partner Katie Miller at Radio Ink‘s Hispanic Radio Conference 2025, podcasts are gaining momentum with Spanish-speaking audiences, with 43% of adults aged 18–34 listening weekly. Among the broader 18–64 audience, 30% report weekly podcast listening, with comedy, news, and cultural commentary among the top genres. Bilingual respondents are significantly more likely to engage with podcasts than Spanish-dominant respondents, signaling a crossover effect as listeners toggle between platforms and languages.

The study notes that podcast consumption is often additive, not a replacement for radio. Spanish-speaking podcast listeners also engage with traditional broadcast, especially when local content and cultural identity are present. Among weekly podcast listeners, 58% also report weekly radio use.

The report also calls attention to the opportunity for advertisers.

With more than 42 million Spanish speakers in the US and an increasingly bicultural younger demographic, the need for culturally relevant, Spanish-language content is growing, especially content that can bridge platforms. But despite their influence, Spanish-language audiences remain underrepresented in media planning conversations.

The State of Spanish-Language Media 2025 is available via Crowd React Media.