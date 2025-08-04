Emily Ward: As Selling Radio Evolves, Confidence Is Still Key

Emily Ward doesn’t just manage a sales team – she builds strategic partnerships, embraces innovation, and brings contagious energy to everything she touches. As Sales Manager for Midwest Communications in Nashville, she was named Radio Ink’s 2024 Radio Wayne Director of Sales/General Sales Manager of the Year (Markets 21+) for her leadership, results, and vision for the future of radio.

As Radio Ink gears up for the 33rd annual Radio Wayne Awards this October at NAB Show New York, we caught up with Ward to find out how she’s redefining what success looks like in a rapidly evolving media environment, why digital may just be radio’s strongest ally, and how the industry can better empower both its clients and its next generation of sellers.

Radio Ink: There has been a wave of studies we’ve covered over the past few months dealing with advertisers’ underperception of radio’s ROI and reach. Do you find this to be true in your day-to-day work, and how do you educate clients to the realities of AM/FM performance?

Emily Ward: Absolutely – I run into this every day. The gap between perception and reality is wide, especially with decision-makers who are being bombarded by digital-first messaging. I combat that with data, storytelling, and transparency. I show them third-party research, Nielsen data, and real client case studies. But more than that, I walk them through what success looks like in a radio campaign: the emotional connection, the frequency, the calls-to-action that convert. Once they see radio as a performance channel instead of a background one, everything changes.

Radio Ink: You found sales success very early in your career – do you see many young sellers coming to radio now, and how do we attract more of the next generation?

Emily Ward: We’re not seeing enough young talent come into the space, and that’s an opportunity. Radio can sometimes feel like the best-kept secret in media. It’s fast-paced, creative, and the income potential is unlimited. To attract the next generation, we need to stop selling the nostalgia of radio and start selling the future. Highlight the innovation, the digital expansion, and the power of connecting local brands with local audiences in ways no algorithm can. Young professionals want to make an impact – radio gives them that platform.

Radio Ink: What kind of training, coaching, or support is most valuable to you in staying competitive?

Emily Ward: Real-time, actionable coaching is everything. I want training that’s rooted in the now: what’s happening in the marketplace, how competitors are pitching, and what objections our team is actually hearing. Peer-to-peer learning is also critical. Some of the best coaching I’ve ever received came from sharing stories and strategies with other top performers. And finally, leadership matters — when you have a manager who’s in the trenches with you, fighting for the win, that’s the most motivating support there is.

Radio Ink: Borrell Associates estimates 1 in 4 dollars of radio revenue will be from digital by the year’s end. How are you balancing these tools into your team’s strategy, and how are clients responding?

Emily Ward: We’ve fully embraced digital, not as a separate arm of the business, but as an extension of our storytelling. Our strategy starts with the client’s goals and backs into the right mix of on-air and digital. We don’t treat radio and digital as competing forces — they’re allies. And our clients love that approach because it simplifies their lives. They get one cohesive campaign, one point of contact, and one trusted partner who can deliver results across all platforms.

Radio Ink: How do you define sales success today? How has that definition changed in the last few years?

Emily Ward: Sales success today isn’t just about hitting a number – it’s about creating long-term partnerships that move the needle for our clients. I measure success by the level of trust we build, the consistency of renewals, and how often clients see us as a strategic partner instead of just another vendor. A few years ago, success felt more transactional. Now, it’s rooted in strategy, education, and helping clients navigate a fragmented media landscape. We’re no longer just selling spots. We’re solving problems.

Radio Ink: What’s one thing you think the industry isn’t talking about enough in sales conversations?

Emily Ward: We’re not talking enough about the confidence gap – not from our clients, but from our sellers. Radio is a powerhouse, but if our sellers don’t believe in the product, the pitch falls flat. We need to equip our teams with the tools, data, and success stories that re-ignite their confidence in this medium. When we lead with conviction, the energy is contagious, and clients buy into that energy just as much as the campaign plan.

The 33rd Radio Wayne Awards will be presented live at NAB Show New York this October, honoring the radio industry’s top sellers. Categories include Streetfighter of the Year, Digital Sales Manager of the Year, and top Market/General Managers by Nielsen rank. Nominate by tonight at 8p ET.