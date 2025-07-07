Honor Radio’s Fighters: Submit Your Radio Wayne Nominee Now

In today’s media world, every ad dollar is a fight, and every day is a new battleground. Radio sellers and managers aren’t just duking it out with the stations “across the street,” they’re battling Meta, Alphabet, and Amazon – it’s time to celebrate our champions.

Who’s the best National Sales Manager in the business right now? Which Sales Manager is firing up your team and closing big? Got a Digital Sales Specialist who’s cracking open new business like it’s nothing? We want their name.

A Radio Wayne Award is more than a trophy – it’s a career-defining honor.

Now in its 33rd year, the Radio Wayne Awards are the badges of honor for radio sales, marketing, and management excellence. And this October, we’re handing them out live at NAB Show New York.

Award categories include:

Streetfighter of the Year

Digital Sales/Manager of the Year

Stu Olds National/Regional Sales Manager of the Year

DOS/Sales Manager Nielsen Markets 1–20 of the Year

DOS/Sales Manager Nielsen Markets 21+ of the Year

Market/General Manager Nielsen Market Rank 1–20 of the Year

Market/General Manager Nielsen Market Rank 21+ of the Year

IT’S UP TO YOU. The only way your standout team members can be considered for a Radio Wayne Award is if you nominate them. Don’t wait: submit your nominations now.

About the Radio Wayne Awards

The Radio Wayne Awards were named in honor of “Radio Wayne” Cornils, a longtime industry advocate who dedicated his career to elevating sales professionalism in radio. For over three decades, these awards have recognized the people behind the scenes whose commitment, creativity, and performance set the bar for the entire industry.

See last year’s winners here.

About NAB Show New York

NAB Show New York is the East Coast’s essential marketplace for content and creation. The conference is expanding its footprint this year, repositioning the Marconi Radio Awards as a standalone event to open the week on October 21 at the Edison Ballroom, with the broader conference following October 22–23. The Javits Center will host the Radio + Podcast Interactive Forum, the Future of Journalism Symposium, and a Career Fair hosted by the NAB Leadership Foundation, in addition to technology demos, expert panels, and emerging media showcases.

Registration for the 2025 NAB Show New York will open in late July.