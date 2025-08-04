Cameron Coats Named Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief

Streamline Publishing has promoted Cameron Coats to Editor-in-Chief of Radio Ink, expanding his role to include editorial leadership of the publication’s monthly print magazine and daily digital operations.

Since joining Radio Ink as Online Editor in 2023, Coats has been responsible for the Daily Headlines email and has expanded Radio Ink’s digital and journalistic footprint through multiple new initiatives, including the Radio Wrap weekly digest and the Radio Masters Sales Series monthly webinar program.

An active participant in industry events, he has led panels for the BEA Conference, the Radio Masters Sales Summit, and the Hispanic Radio Conference.

Before Radio Ink, Coats worked in programming, creative direction, and morning radio for Townsquare Media Albany and Commonwealth Broadcasting in Bowling Green, KY.

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti said, “I am extremely pleased and proud to elevate Cameron to Editor-in-Chief of Radio Ink Magazine and Online. Over the past two and a half years, he has demonstrated enormous talent, creativity, and a unique blend of instincts that have helped enhance and expand on the industry’s most reliable and independent source of news, information, and collaborative ideas for 40 years. I look forward to watching him grow all of these assets in the years ahead.”

Coats commented, “When I knew I wanted a radio career, it was Radio Ink that I relied on. It is now one of the greatest honors of my life to step into the role of Editor-in-Chief of the publication that means so much to the industry I love. I am ecstatic to work with our first-rate team to build on Radio Ink’s incredible legacy and author the next chapter. Thank you, Eric Rhoads and Deborah Parenti, for your guidance and trust.”