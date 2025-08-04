Kevin Callahan Takes Executive Programming Helm at Pamal

Pamal Broadcasting has named Kevin Callahan as Executive Director of Operations and Programming, expanding his leadership across the company’s four regional markets in and around Upstate New York.

Callahan will continue to oversee programming and operations for Pamal’s stations in Albany and the Hudson Valley, NY; Glens Falls, NY; and Rutland, VT. He previously held leadership roles at Pamal from 2003 to 2010 before serving as Regional Vice President for Audacy. He returned to Pamal in 2022.

Pamal Chief Operating Officer Chuck Benfer said, “Kevin delivers a vast amount of programming and operational insights, knowledge, and experience that makes him an integral part of our executive team. Pamal Broadcasting is committed to delivering high-quality live and local programming to the communities we serve. Kevin is instrumental in leading and delivering on that commitment.”