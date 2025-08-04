ZipRecruiter and Upside Climb in Latest Spot Ten Radio Rankings

Progressive remained the national radio ad leader last week, holding onto the top spot in Media Monitors’ Spot Ten Radio rankings for July 28 through August 3. The insurance giant once again largely outpaced the field in total spot volume across monitored markets.

Upside jumped from fifth to second place. Johnson & Johnson’s Tremfya, the big story of last week’s numbers, held in third, albeit narrowly beating out ZipRecruiter, which jumped five spots to land at number four. The job marketplace has been increasingly active on air, likely in response to upcoming Q4 seasonal hiring.

Rounding out the top five is Morgan & Morgan.

The rest of the top 10 saw notable movement as well, including big gains by the University of Maryland Global Campus and The Home Depot and a larger falloff by T-Mobile.