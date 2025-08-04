Magellan: Toyota Leads June Podcast Ad Rankings

Podcast advertising continued its strong momentum in June, with Toyota rising to the top of Magellan AI’s monthly rankings at $5.71 million. The automaker leaned into sports content, which once again proved to be a reliable draw for ad dollars.

Amazon held the second spot with $5.21 million, followed closely by BetterHelp at $5.18 million – down from its May peak during Mental Health Awareness Month. Quince came in fourth with $4.70 million, investing heavily in TV & Film and culture-focused programming. Rounding out the top five was T-Mobile at $4.46 million.

Seven of the top ten advertisers increased their spending compared to May, including Toyota, Apple, and SimpliSafe. State Farm, Wells Fargo, and LinkedIn also grew their presence, reinforcing podcasting’s appeal as a channel for performance and branding alike.

June’s “Top Movers & Shakers” list featured major jumps from several brands. Domino’s Pizza saw the steepest climb, increasing its podcast spend from $1,400 in May to $618,900 in June – a nearly 44,000% increase. IBM’s spend jumped more than 4,200%, reaching $954,200. Redfin, Root Insurance, and ezCater also posted large month-over-month gains, with many brands entering podcasting or testing broader reach for the first time.

Podcast genres remained relatively stable, with Sports and Comedy receiving the most advertiser activity. However, News and Society & Culture saw increased attention from brands expanding beyond direct response.

