iHeart Cuts Pennsylvania’s Bill In Half As Rock Gets A New Home

iHeartMedia Williamsport, PA, is bidding its Country-formatted Bill goodbye on one of its two signals, as the company moves Rock 94.9 to the WBYL call letters and 95.9 frequency. Rock had previously been heard on an FM translator stemming from WRKK-AM.

Bill 95 can still be heard an hour to the southeast on iHeart’s WBLJ in Shamokin on 95.3 FM. Rock 95.5 will continue to air the syndicated Rover’s Morning Glory in morning drive.

iHeartMedia Area President Brit Goldstein said, “This move allows us to better serve our rock audience with the music and personalities they love, now with even greater clarity and coverage. We’re thrilled to bring Rock 95.5 to life with a stronger signal and a bigger attitude.”