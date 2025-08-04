Civic Media Trades Talk for ‘Timeless Hits’ on Green Bay’s WGBW

Green Bay’s WGBW-AM is once again returning to an Oldies format, as Civic Media trades in Progressive Talk. The full-service music format promises “Local News and Timeless Hits” on the AM signal and its FM translator broadcasting on the 97.9 frequency.

Civic Media flipped WGBW to talk in January 2023 after ten years of Oldies. Under previous ownership, the station flirted with Sports Talk for three months before also reverting to music from the ’50s through the ’70s.

WGBW’s weekday lineup features local personalities Dan Markus, Laura McKenna, Eric Westphal, and Nite Lite with Pete Schwaba. Schwaba’s show carries over from WGBW’s News/Talk days.

In addition, Lisa Hale will deliver news at the top and bottom of each hour, with Mike Clemens providing sports updates throughout the day. Civic Media’s talk programming remains available in the region on WISS-AM 1100 and FM 98.3 in Oshkosh, as well as FM 96.5 in Appleton.

Civic Media SVP Chris Moreau said, “There is a demand for this iconic music, and I’m proud that the company’s commitment to local journalism remains. We believe it will be a popular vehicle for local advertisers as well. I have spent many years personally and professionally in the Green Bay market, and I’m confident that this will be a success.”

Civic Media VP of Programming Aaron Carreno said, “Our refreshed lineup is now 100% local and welcomes even more familiar voices and personalities to WGBW who have built their lives in Northeastern Wisconsin and know what makes this part of the state one of the most desirable places to live.”