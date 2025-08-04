National Brands Finding Big Local Impact With Targeted Radio Ads

As radio turns to FM geotargeting and new tech tools for hypertargeting, Audacy is highlighting two recent campaigns, one for a national sportsbook and another for a major telecom brand, that demonstrate how personalized audio ads can create wins for brands.

Looking to boost app downloads, the sportsbook partnered with Audacy to develop a custom AM/FM campaign to deliver localized, real-time messaging tied to individual sports, events, teams, and market conditions across 13 weeks.

The end result was over 2,000 creative variations tailored to reflect real-world moments like major trades, playoff runs, or game-day matchups. Instead of hearing generic ads, listeners in each market got relevant, engaging messages that tapped directly into the night’s energy.

By aligning messaging with timely, emotional moments, the payoff turned into thousands of new app installs and high engagement across targeted demos.

In a separate initiative, a telecom brand utilized a large-scale radio campaign featuring nearly 300 uniquely localized executions to increase foot traffic to hundreds of retail stores across the country. Each spot mentioned a specific city, address, and even the names of local store managers, with host endorsements using real-time, dynamic copy crafted to sound natural and timely.

In the end, certain locations saw up to a 20% lift in foot traffic, and the brand quickly expanded the campaign into new markets, citing both ease of production and effectiveness as key advantages. The studies note unlike TV or digital video, radio allowed for fast, affordable creative versioning across a massive geographic footprint.

These findings loosely tie into research released last year by iHeartMedia and Malcolm Gladwell’s Pushkin Industries, which revealed that 44% of Americans felt ignored by advertisers and 72% of consumers avoid buying from brands they feel are ignoring them. As customers move away from targeted digital ads, audio offers a new, relatable, trusted outlet for brands to make real, humanized connections.