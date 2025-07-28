J&J Cracks Radio Top 5 as Capitol Hill Targets DTC Pharma Ads

While the debate over pharmaceutical advertising heats up in Washington, one major pharma group is ramping up its presence on US radio. Media Monitors’ Spot Ten Radio rankings also show a familiar brand that has been fickle to AM/FM in 2025 raise its profile.

Johnson & Johnson’s immunology treatment Tremfya surged into the top five most-aired radio spots nationwide as lawmakers on Capitol Hill revisit efforts to ban or limit direct-to-consumer pharmaceutical ads on radio and television, citing concerns over public health and consumer trust.

That push has gained fresh attention with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now at the helm of the Department of Health and Human Services. A vocal critic of pharmaceutical influence and vaccine safety protocols, RFK Jr.’s appointment has sparked speculation about whether HHS could take administrative steps to curtail broadcast pharma marketing.

But if the industry is worried, it isn’t showing it on the airwaves. In fact, pharma’s radio footprint appears to be expanding. Tremfya’s rise this week marks a notable shift in category spending, joining radio mainstays like Progressive, Upside, and T-Mobile at the top of the national list.

Another jump of note: Lowe’s went from the number eight position to number two, tied to late-summer promotions after a season of more muted spending compared to its usual robust rankings in the hottest home-improvement period.