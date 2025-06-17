Radio Could Lose $150M+ in Ad Revenue Under New Senate Bill

What began as speculation and worry in broadcasting circles is now taking legislative shape: a sweeping attempt to ban prescription drug ads from radio is on the table – not from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but from a coalition of Democratic Senators.

The End Prescription Drug Ads Now Act, led by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, would outlaw all direct-to-consumer prescription drug advertising across every major platform – including AM/FM radio, television, print, and digital media. Co-sponsors include Sens. Angus King, Chris Murphy, Peter Welch, Jeff Merkley, and Dick Durbin.

The proposed legislation would amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to define DTC advertising as any consumer-facing communication about prescription medications. If passed, the ban would take effect just 30 days after enactment.

This marks one of the most forceful efforts yet to curtail pharmaceutical marketing practices – and it could carry major consequences for ad-supported media. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, pharmaceutical companies spent more than $725 million promoting the ten most advertised drugs.

Sanders and King argue that these massive ad budgets inflate drug costs, compromise patient care, and mislead the public. The bill’s language mirrors calls from Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who campaigned in the Republican primary on a promise to ban pharmaceutical commercials, particularly on television. Now overseeing the FDA, Kennedy could also join in pushing for broader restrictions.

The uncertainty has already unsettled radio leaders. While Kennedy has not yet targeted non-television platforms, the industry has been watching closely.

Pharmaceutical advertising has become a growing revenue stream for network radio. According to Miller Kaplan, spending by pharmaceutical and drug store brands on AM/FM has surged 59% since 2018, hitting $151 million in 2022 to become the medium’s top network ad category. At a time when revenues are lower and economic uncertainty persists, a blanket ban would be unwelcome news at many broadcast companies.

Radio’s effectiveness in the space is well-documented. Pfizer turned to AM/FM to promote its Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine, achieving notable incremental reach and outperforming traditional media channels, according to Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group.