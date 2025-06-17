Report: Podcast Hosts More Influential Than TikTok and TV Stars

Cumulus Media and Signal Hill Insights are pulling back the curtain on podcasting’s blind spots. The data-driven message? Your hosts are more powerful than social media influencers, and the next generation of listeners doesn’t look – or listen – like the last.

First, despite the industry’s reliance on download data, the Spring 2025 Podcast Download Report makes clear that downloads don’t tell the whole story.

Forty-two percent of weekly podcast listeners say they tune in with someone else, a behavior that current podcast metrics fail to capture. Among households with children, nearly one in three listeners have shared podcast time with their kids, and 16% do so regularly. That co-listening trend extends to friends (30%) and other family members (29%), suggesting that audience estimates based solely on individual devices are missing a large chunk of real-world consumption.

For radio, which has long factored shared listening into measurement models like Average Quarter Hour and Time Spent Listening, the findings feel familiar. But in podcasting, they represent a clear measurement gap, and a call to action for platforms and advertisers to reassess how reach and engagement are defined.

The study also underscores the growing influence of podcast hosts, particularly when compared to traditional and digital celebrities. Fifty-nine percent of weekly podcast listeners say hosts hold the most sway over their decisions, far surpassing TV/movie celebrities (19%) and social media influencers (14%).

The news serves as a wake-up call for radio hosts, who finished last at 9%.

Podcasting’s fastest-growing audience segment, dubbed “Podcast Newcomers,” is younger, more diverse, and more engaged than previous generations of listeners. These are consumers who began listening within the past year, and the data shows they’re reshaping the platform’s demographic profile.

Fifty-four percent of Newcomers are women, up from 41% among longtime listeners, and one-third identify as multicultural, with Hispanic audiences particularly well represented. Despite their recent arrival, their listening habits rival podcast veterans: Newcomers tune in to 4.2 episodes per week across nearly three different shows.

They’re also changing the where and how of podcast consumption. This group is more likely to watch on YouTube, discover shows through Instagram or TikTok, and prefer formats that include video, whether they’re actively watching or minimizing content in the background.

True to its name, the full Spring 2025 Podcast Download Report is now available for download.