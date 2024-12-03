For Radio Brands Expanding On-Demand, YouTube Is A Must

For radio brands set on expanding their on-demand footprint, YouTube can no longer be denied. The video platform has cemented its position as the most popular podcast platform in the US, per the Fall 2024 Podcast Download by Cumulus Media and Signal Hill Insights.

The study, conducted by MARU/Matchbox, surveyed 603 weekly podcast listeners from October 3-7. The findings were discussed by Cumulus/Westwood One Audio Active Group Insights Manager Liz Mayer and Signal Hill President Paul Riismandel.

In the findings, 34% of weekly podcast listeners chose YouTube as their primary destination – an all-time high, surpassing Spotify (17%) and Apple Podcasts (11%).

Younger listeners, heavy podcast consumers, and newcomers to podcasts are driving this shift, with many citing YouTube’s visual features, comments, and community aspects as reasons for staying on the platform.

Nearly one-third of podcast audiences say they discovered new shows on YouTube, compared to 18% on Spotify and 13% on Apple Podcasts. YouTube also leads among those who prefer actively watching podcasts, with 43% of video-first consumers naming it their top platform. By contrast, only 13% of audio-only listeners use YouTube as their primary platform.

Thumbnail images play a crucial role in podcast selection on YouTube, particularly for younger audiences. Among those aged 18-34, 61% say thumbnails influence their decision to watch a podcast. Text and titles on thumbnails, combined with compelling visuals, are key factors in attracting viewers.

Despite its dominance, YouTube’s podcast audience is not exclusive to the platform. 55% of its users consume podcasts on other services, and 70% say they would follow a favorite show to a different platform if it became exclusive.

With watchable podcasts continuing to gain traction, YouTube’s lead over other platforms signals a significant shift in how Americans consume podcast content. The platform’s ability to blend video and audio experiences positions it as a powerhouse in the podcasting world for radio brands wanting to branch out.