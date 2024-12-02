Portland Morning Duo Erases Millions in Medical Debt for Families

In a holiday tradition, Audacy Portland’s 99.5 The Wolf (KWJJ) has again relieved the medical bills of thousands of listeners. Nick and Kristen’s Medical Debt Payoff raised $4.6 million in funds to clear medical debt for 3,345 individuals in the Pacific Northwest.

This year’s campaign, held from November 18 to 22 by morning show hosts Nick and Kristen, partnered with the national nonprofit Undue Medical Debt. Nick and Kristen encouraged listeners and local businesses to donate toward the cause, greatly surpassing 2023’s total of $2.5 million.

This marks the fourth year of the initiative, which has collectively erased more than $16 million in medical debt for local families. Undue Medical Debt, founded a decade ago, is a nonprofit dedicated to eliminating medical debt across the United States.

Nick and Kristen commented, “We are once again humbled and inspired by the generosity of the 99.5 The Wolf listeners and local business owners. After four years, we’ve paid over $16 million in medical debt for the Pacific Northwest. As a married morning show, we’ve experienced the pain of medical debt and are overjoyed that thousands of families will enjoy a holiday free of medical debt thanks to the giving nature of our audience. The Nick and Kristen Medical Debt Payoff proves that local radio can make a big impact in the lives of our community.”

