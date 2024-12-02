Taylor Holbrooks Joins Baltimore’s WYPR For ‘Morning Edition’

Baltimore Public Media and WYPR 88.1 have announced the appointment of Taylor Holbrooks as the new host of Morning Edition. Holbrooks comes to WYPR from NPR member station Public Radio East in eastern North Carolina, where she was a reporter and host.

Her work producing in-depth local news stories, podcasts, and long-form discussions earned notable recognition, including the 2023 Anthem Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, along with multiple Horizon Awards.

Holbrooks officially joins WYPR on December 3 with her first broadcast expected later in the month.

Baltimore Public Media President and General Manager Craig Swagler said, “We are thrilled to welcome Taylor to the WYPR family. Her vibrant energy, thoughtful storytelling, and commitment to community will enhance our programming and strengthen our connection with our listeners. Taylor’s approach to journalism will bring new energy to our mornings, setting a meaningful tone for WYPR’s morning broadcasts and enriching the listening experience for our audience.”