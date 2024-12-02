Lara Leaves TelevisaUnivision Amid US Audio Revamp

TelevisaUnivision’s new CEO Daniel Alegre has announced a major organizational restructuring. Central to these changes is the departure of Jesús Lara, Head of Local in the US, and the reassignment of US audio and local programming leadership.

With Lara’s departure after eight years with the company, US audio operations and local programming will now be led by TelevisaUnivision US Networks President Ignacio Meyer. This includes the Spanish-language broadcaster’s 35 radio stations in the US. Stateside advertising sales, encompassing local and national, linear, digital, streaming, and audio, will be consolidated under Donna Speciale, President of Advertising Sales and Marketing.

In a memo to employees, Alegre stated, “I want to express my deepest gratitude to Jesús Lara for his dedication, vision, and contributions to TelevisaUnivision over the past eight years. He will work closely with Donna and Ignacio to ensure a smooth transition for the teams joining their organizations.”

Alegre succeeded Wade Davis as CEO in September. Davis took a new role as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and remains on the broadcaster’s Executive Committee.

As part of the restructuring, TelevisaUnivision is creating a Global Content Organization under the leadership of José Luis Fabila. This division will centralize content strategy across all platforms worldwide, ensuring efficiency and alignment with monetization and engagement goals. Meyer will report to Fabila as part of this unified structure.

The changes reflect Alegre’s focus on four priorities: integration, content-first strategies, solutions-driven sales, and fostering a culture of innovation. “These changes are designed to reinforce the key priorities I have outlined for us going forward,” Alegre stated.

TelevisaUnivision has confirmed that workforce reductions will also take place this week as part of this restructuring. Alegre acknowledged, “I understand that this will be a challenging week, but I ask for your focus and resilience as we take these important steps toward a stronger and more connected future. Together, we are building a company positioned for sustained growth, innovation, and leadership.”