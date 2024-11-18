RFK Jr. Could Create Pharma Ad Feast (or Famine) For Radio

As new radio advertising rules from the FDA take effect this week, radio could potentially be set to receive a much larger piece of pharma’s marketing spend in 2025 because of the policies of incoming Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

The FDA’s “Clear, Conspicuous, and Neutral” rulemaking, introduced in 2023, reshapes the look and tone of TV and radio drug ads, requiring pharmaceutical companies to present risk and side effect information more clearly and directly. The regulations, which become mandatory on Wednesday, aim to eliminate distracting visuals and audio that could obfuscate safety information.

The rules likely won’t appease Kennedy, who is famously against direct-to-consumer pharma ads. Throughout his presidential campaign, Kennedy expressed his desire to issue an executive order banning pharmaceutical advertising on television, specifically. As the new overseer of the FDA, there’s heavy potential that this change could come to life.

As he’s made no mention of banning pharma ads from any other media platforms, terrestrial or digital, radio could become a haven for medication marketing. An estimated $4 billion was spent by pharmaceutical companies on TV ads in 2023. While much of that spend could go to digital, radio has a proven track record in the sector.

Pharmaceutical and drug store spending on network radio has surged by 59% since 2018, according to Miller Kaplan. Pharmaceuticals/Drug Stores were the number one category for network radio ad spending – at $151 million – in 2022.

Of course, should a potential Kennedy ban be extended to anyone with an FCC license, it would take away that much-needed money.

Pfizer is repeatedly one of the top spenders on AM/FM marketing. According to the Cumulus Media Westwood One Active Audio Group, Pfizer saw significant incremental reach for its Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic through radio advertising, outperforming the general market in brand equity metrics.

Whether radio becomes a haven for pharma marketing or faces its own limitations will depend on the evolving policies of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and the new administration. For now, radio can continue to demonstrate its value as a critical channel for reaching consumers in a compliant and impactful way.