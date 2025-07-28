Todd Pettengill Takes MC Duties For BFOA’s Austin Media Mixer

Former New York City morning radio personality Todd Pettengill is linking with the Broadcasters Foundation of America to host the upcoming Austin Media Mixer, bringing together on-air talent, executives, and industry colleagues for networking.

Pettengill is best known for his run on Scott & Todd in the Morning with co-host Scott Shannon on New York’s WPLJ.

The first edition in the Lone Star State, previous Mixers have taken place in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Scheduled for August 7, the event will serve as the kick-off for this year’s Morning Show Boot Camp. The Media Mixer, sponsored by Benztown, is free to attend for all broadcasters, with advance registration required.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy said, “We are in the business of entertainment, and having a morning show celebrity like Todd host our Media Mixer brings star-power to the event. I want to thank Todd for giving his time to helping us create more awareness about the BFOA’s charitable purpose.”

Pettengill said, “Giving back to the industry that I love is an honor. I’m looking forward to having fun with a room full of colleagues who love broadcasting as much as I do.”

The Broadcasters Foundation of America is the only industry charity dedicated to supporting broadcasters in acute need due to illness or tragedy.

On average, the BFOA assists about 400 current and former broadcasters in need annually through two grant programs: monthly grants for ongoing support during recovery from illness or accident, and one-time emergency grants following natural disasters or home emergencies.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.