Radio Ratings Soar Higher In Q2 Under Nielsen 3-Minute Rule

The 2025 Q2 PPM results are in, and radio is skyrocketing under Nielsen’s revised three-minute rule, with the latest data showing increases of 17% to 19% across every major demographic, including double-digit gains in every weekday and weekend daypart.
The findings reflect the first full-quarter impact of Nielsen’s new three-minute Average Quarter Hour definition, which took effect in January. Under the old five-minute rule, nearly a quarter of all listening sessions received no credit. By capturing more real-world tuning, the updated system paints a fuller picture of AM/FM’s total reach.
According to analysis from Westwood One’s Audio Active Group, AQH audiences among adults 25–54 saw the biggest gains across demographics, rising by 19% compared to Fall 2024. In dayparts, nighttime listening saw the biggest jump at 31%, followed by weekend and Sunday morning, breathing new life into increasingly neglected times.
This builds on Q1 results, when Nielsen reported a 15% increase in Average Quarter-Hour audience levels compared to Q4 2024. Gross Rating Points rose 19%, impressions climbed 15%, reach increased by about 7%, and frequency rose around 8%, depending on schedule weight.
Westwood One VP of Research Scott Anekstein aggregated AQH from 48 PPM markets for the analysis, showing that national AM/FM radio listening is now up 7% overall. The increase is expected to drive higher top-market indices in future Nationwide reports, set to be published in September.
Format shares, however, remain remarkably stable. Adult Contemporary, Spanish, Urban, CHR, and News/Talk all held their rank from the previous survey, as, “The rising PPM tide raises all format boats.”
The shift is especially meaningful as AM/FM continues to outpace linear television among adults 18–49 and 25–54, as it has since 2022. The Audio Active Group predicted that much sought-after younger demos could continue to see the biggest gains. With reach and audience retention rising, and buyers gaining confidence in its real-time measurement, broadcasters may be looking at a decisive momentum swing.
What you should see is stations with high cume (the only “real” measurement) will see increases from this new measure and high tsl stations will not see as big a gain as they were already getting counted for those quarter hours.