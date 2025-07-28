Radio Ratings Soar Higher In Q2 Under Nielsen 3-Minute Rule

The 2025 Q2 PPM results are in, and radio is skyrocketing under Nielsen’s revised three-minute rule, with the latest data showing increases of 17% to 19% across every major demographic, including double-digit gains in every weekday and weekend daypart.

The findings reflect the first full-quarter impact of Nielsen’s new three-minute Average Quarter Hour definition, which took effect in January. Under the old five-minute rule, nearly a quarter of all listening sessions received no credit. By capturing more real-world tuning, the updated system paints a fuller picture of AM/FM’s total reach.

According to analysis from Westwood One’s Audio Active Group, AQH audiences among adults 25–54 saw the biggest gains across demographics, rising by 19% compared to Fall 2024. In dayparts, nighttime listening saw the biggest jump at 31%, followed by weekend and Sunday morning, breathing new life into increasingly neglected times.

This builds on Q1 results, when Nielsen reported a 15% increase in Average Quarter-Hour audience levels compared to Q4 2024. Gross Rating Points rose 19%, impressions climbed 15%, reach increased by about 7%, and frequency rose around 8%, depending on schedule weight.

Westwood One VP of Research Scott Anekstein aggregated AQH from 48 PPM markets for the analysis, showing that national AM/FM radio listening is now up 7% overall. The increase is expected to drive higher top-market indices in future Nationwide reports, set to be published in September.

Format shares, however, remain remarkably stable. Adult Contemporary, Spanish, Urban, CHR, and News/Talk all held their rank from the previous survey, as, “The rising PPM tide raises all format boats.”

The shift is especially meaningful as AM/FM continues to outpace linear television among adults 18–49 and 25–54, as it has since 2022. The Audio Active Group predicted that much sought-after younger demos could continue to see the biggest gains. With reach and audience retention rising, and buyers gaining confidence in its real-time measurement, broadcasters may be looking at a decisive momentum swing.