BFOA Media Mixer Draws Hundreds to Packed NYC Event

The Broadcasters Foundation of America’s third New York City Media Mixer delivered a packed house and high energy Wednesday evening, uniting more than 200 broadcast executives, emerging talent, and future stars inside iHeartMedia’s Manhattan studios.

Providing both invaluable networking opportunities and awareness for the BFOA’s worthy mission, the June 18 event was co-hosted by Broadcasters Foundation Ambassador and Way Up with Angela Yee host Angela Yee, whose syndicated program airs locally on Power 105.1. She was joined by WABC-TV anchor and reporter Pedro Rivera.

Throughout the evening, guests mingled across generations of broadcast leadership, with executives from both national and local outlets in attendance alongside young professionals and students eager to break into the business.

BFOA President Tim McCarthy and Chair Scott Herman addressed the packed house, educating attendees about the organization’s work, including the nearly $2,000,000 in grants to broadcasters, past and present, in the past year who fell upon hardship. That number included relief for those affected by last fall’s hurricanes in the Southeast and January’s wildfires in Los Angeles.

Capping off the evening was a live performance by Long Island singer/songwriter Camryn Quinlan, providing a fitting close to a vibrant night that served as a vanguard to the upcoming BFOA Giving Day on June 24.

With additional Media Mixers previously held in Los Angeles and Chicago, the continued success of the New York gathering has set the stage for further expansion. The Broadcasters Foundation confirmed plans for another event in Austin, TX, later this summer.