Media Mixers Expand to Austin as BFOA Gears Up for Summer

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has unveiled its 2025 Summer Event Series – which includes two Media Mixers, the annual Giving Day, and the highly anticipated return of the Celebrity Golf Tournament, now in its 27th year.

The series kicks off on Thursday, June 18, with BFOA Giving Day, encouraging supporters nationwide to make a donation to the Foundation’s mission of aiding broadcasters in need. That evening, its Media Mixers networking series returns to the Big Apple at iHeartMedia’s NYC headquarters, inviting attendees to “mix, mingle, and celebrate broadcasting,” aligning with the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation’s 50th Gracie Awards Luncheon.

Later in the summer, the action moves to the Lone Star State for the first time for Media Mixers Austin on Friday, August 8, at the Austin Marriott Downtown in coordination with Morning Show Boot Camp.

The summer wraps with one of the Foundation’s most anticipated yearly events — the 27th Annual Celebrity Golf Tournament, taking place at Arcola Country Club in Paramus, NJ. The tournament is scheduled for Monday, September 8, and will bring together media personalities, supporters, and golf enthusiasts for a day on the greens to raise funds for colleagues facing hardship.

Event details and registration are available via the BFOA website.

Support for the Broadcasters Foundation comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.