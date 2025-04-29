SBE Auctioning New York City Radio History for Scholarship Fund

The Society of Broadcast Engineers is auctioning off 14 unique pieces of radio broadcast history – antenna elements from the original Alford Antenna system that once served 16 of New York City’s FM radio stations from the 102nd floor of the Empire State Building.

Installed in 1965, the Alford Antenna, named after design engineer Andrew Alford, featured 32 elements arranged in a ring around the building’s observatory. It was considered the largest combined FM station antenna system in the world at the time. Even after a newer antenna was constructed atop the building’s 104th floor, the Alford Antenna remained in use as a backup system for decades.

After the antenna was decommissioned and removed, some elements were distributed among collectors. Recently, Society of Broadcast Engineers Chapter 15 New York City Chair Bud Williamson and Andy Gladding, CBT, rescued the remaining 14 elements from storage in Manhattan to prevent them from being scrapped.

Williamson approached the SBE National Office with an idea: auction the remaining elements and donate the proceeds to the SBE Ennes Educational Foundation Trust’s general scholarship fund.

Sealed bids are being accepted online until the afternoon of April 30. Winning bidders must arrange pickup in New Jersey, as shipping will not be provided by the organizers.