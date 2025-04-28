Cheri Marquart Departs Westwood One Amid 24/7 Format Cuts

Following Cumulus Media’s decision to shut down seven of Westwood One’s 24/7 formats, veteran programmer Cheri Marquart is the latest in its leadership team to exit the company. Marquart had been with Westwood One and its predecessors since 1994.

Marquart’s career began with Jones Radio Network as an Afternoon On-Air Personality and Music Director for the Smooth Jazz format. She was promoted to Program Director in 2002, where she launched the Classic Hits-Rock format. She later assumed programming leadership of Westwood One’s 24/7 AC and Christmas formats in 2012.

She most recently served as Vice President of Programming and Director of Contemporary Formats since June 2014. In 2024, she was recognized as one of Radio Ink’s Most Influential Women in Radio.

Her departure comes amid a wave of consolidation and downsizing at Westwood One. The network officially discontinued its Variety Hits Pop, Variety Hits Rock, Hits Now, Classic Hits Gold, Classic Rock X, Rock 2.0, and Good Time Oldies syndicated formats on April 20, resulting in reported layoffs of more than 40 national on-air personalities.

In addition to Marquart’s exit, Westwood One Vice President of Programming David Felker also confirmed his departure to Radio Ink.

Reflecting on her career, Marquart said, “47 years in radio and 30 of them at the network, that’s a pretty good run. I cherish my time coaching talent, working with creative people, and making many lifelong friendships.”