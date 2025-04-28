Brooke Ryan Steps Into PD Role at Charleston’s Mix 95.9

Saga Communications Charleston has promoted Two Girls and a Guy co-host Brooke Ryan to Program Director of Mix 95.9 (WMXZ). Ryan steps into the leadership role following the unexpected passing of her former co-host Mike Edwards in December.

Ryan’s radio career began in 2001 in Bakersfield, CA, and included time in Knoxville, TN, before she moved to Charleston. She later spent four years on the morning show at Mix 107.3 in Washington, DC, returning to Charleston and Mix 95.9 in 2014.

Charleston Media Solutions President Paul O’Malley said, “Brooke has demonstrated a true passion for the business and, combined with her incredible ability to entertain audiences, she is the perfect fit to lead Mix 95.9.”

Ryan added, “The ability to program in a company like Saga, who believes in live and local radio, is truly an honor, and I will carry on the legacy of Mike Edwards who built this station into a powerhouse.”

Mix 95.9 added Army veteran and actor Jay Shadix to Two Girls and a Guy alongside Ryan and Tanya Brown in March.