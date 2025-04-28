Big Gains for Upside and Wendy’s As Radio Rankings Heat Up

By
Cameron Coats
-
0
Get Upside

Progressive remains firmly entrenched at the top of the latest Spot Ten Radio rankings for the week of April 21–27, but Upside made one of the biggest moves in the top five, jumping from eighth place last week to claim the second spot.

In a week of big moves, legal powerhouse Morgan & Morgan climbed from fifth to third, T-Mobile rose from seventh to fourth, and ZipRecruiter gained a spot to round out the week’s elite performers.

Brands to watch include Wendy’s and Zealthy, which each saw some of the week’s largest growth. It would also be wise to monitor home improvement brands The Home Depot and its heated competitor Lowe’s, as the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaches, signaling the start of summer for many.

A chart showing the top 10 national radio advertisers for April 21–27, 2025, ranked by play count. Progressive holds first, followed by Upside, Morgan & Morgan, T-Mobile, and ZipRecruiter.

