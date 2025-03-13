Charleston’s Mix 95.9 Names Its Successor To Mike Edwards

Charleston’s Mix 95.9 (WMXZ) has officially welcomed Jay Shadix as the newest member of its 2 Girls and a Guy morning show. Shadix, an Army veteran and actor, has been an interim host on the show since the passing of longtime co-host Mike Edwards in December.

In addition to his radio experience, Shadix, who lives in Summerville with his wife and son, has appeared in feature films including Red Notice and The Menu, as well as the locally filmed Netflix series Outer Banks. He also served as Peyton Manning’s body double in a series of Super Bowl commercials.

Edwards, who also served as the station’s Program Director, became a Two Girls & a Guy co-host in 1999 before spending time in other markets. He returned to Charleston in 2014, reuniting with Brooke Ryan and Tanya Brown at the Saga Communications cluster until his death.

Ryan noted, “The most exciting part for me is that while no one will ever replace Mike (nor would we ever want someone to), Jay is a great addition and will be a different kind of ‘Guy’ for the show.” Brown echoed, “Jay is not here to replace, he’s here for his own light to shine. Welcome to 2 Girls and a Guy, Jay! I’m looking forward to years of laughter as a team.”

Expressing his excitement for the new role, Shadix said, “I’m incredibly honored to join Tanya and Brooke on 2 Girls and a Guy on Mix 95.9. No one can truly fill Mike Edwards’ shoes. He was a legend. I’m going to do my best to bring laughter, heart, and maybe just a little chaos—because I think Mike would’ve wanted it that way!”