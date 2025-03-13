Gilbert Baez Returns to WFNC as ‘Good Morning Fayetteville’ Host

Cumulus Media has announced that Gilbert Baez will take over as the new host of Good Morning Fayetteville on North Carolina’s News Talk 640 WFNC-AM. Baez, a longtime reporter for WRAL-TV, will debut on the morning show on March 17.

This marks a return to WFNC for Baez, who had a brief stint as the station’s morning news anchor from 2000 to 2001. His career started in radio at WDCV-FM at Dickinson College, and he later held on-air roles at Fayetteville stations D-103 FM, Foxy 99, and WCCG 104.5. Baez later worked for 16 years at WRAL-TV and 17 years as a news reporter and weather anchor for WTVD-TV in Durham. Baez also served as an Adjunct Professor of Communications at Campbell University.

Cumulus Fayetteville Vice President and Market Manager Tish Boden said, “Team Cumulus Fayetteville is excited to have Gilbert Baez join our team as the new host for Good Morning Fayetteville on WFNC News Talk. When you say the name Gilbert Baez in the market it is synonymous with news. I look forward to Gilbert’s success on Good Morning Fayetteville.”

WFNC Program Director Kelvin Culbreth commented, “We have heard, ‘Everyone knows Gilbert and Gilbert knows everyone.’ He is the perfect host to carry GMF into the future.”

Baez said, “I started my broadcast career in Pennsylvania on the radio in 1973. Since then, I’ve worked on several radio stations in Ohio and here in Fayetteville, and I’m no stranger to WFNC radio. I worked on the morning show with Jeff Thompson and Wendy Riddle about 20 years ago. It’s great to come back home to Cumulus Media and WFNC!”