Marketron’s Aspire Wins Sales Enablement Content Award

Marketron’s Aspire micro-site has been recognized with the Sales Enablement Content of the Year award at the 2025 Killer Content Awards, marking its second consecutive win. The annual B2B Marketing Exchange awards celebrate innovative B2B brands and agencies.

This year’s competition featured hundreds of nominations, with only one winner per category.

Aspire, launched in 2021, serves as a resource hub for radio and local media sales professionals, providing insights, strategies, and tools for selling digital advertising at the local level. The site features over 460 posts, including articles, infographics, videos, interactive tools, case studies, and an Ask the Expert series where industry specialists offer advice.

Marketron Director of Marketing and Content Beth Osborne, who attended the awards event, reflected on Aspire’s impact. “My first major project at Marketron was developing the strategy and content for Aspire. I always knew it was going to be special as a source of information and inspiration for local media sellers. I’m so proud of the work we do and share this recognition with the entire marketing team and company.”