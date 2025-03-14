SiriusXM To Deliver Full March Madness Coverage Again For 2025

SiriusXM is preparing comprehensive coverage of the 2025 NCAA March Madness tournaments, giving fans access to every game of the Men’s Division I Basketball Championship and select coverage of the Women’s tournament.

Listeners can hear live broadcasts of all men’s tournament games and every women’s matchup from the Sweet 16 through the National Championship, plus select earlier round games. Westwood One will provide game broadcasts for both tournaments.

The men’s tournament kicks off with the First Four on March 18 and 19 and continues through the Final Four and National Championship on April 5 and 7 in San Antonio. The women’s tournament begins with First Four matchups on March 19 and 20, with the Final Four and National Championship set for April 3 and 6 in Tampa.

SiriusXM will give game channel assignments on March 17.

Beyond live game action, SiriusXM’s sports talk channels will provide in-depth analysis throughout the tournament, featuring expert commentary from former players, coaches, and insiders. Listeners can also engage with discussions on team performances, bracket updates, and tournament surprises.

Special programming will air on Selection Sunday, with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Steve Torre covering the men’s and women’s bracket announcements live on Mad Dog Sports Radio and SiriusXM College Sports Radio.

Legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will host Basketball and Beyond with Coach K twice a week throughout March Madness, offering his insight on the competition and breaking down performances as teams progress. Additionally, SiriusXM will provide on-location coverage from both the Men’s and Women’s Final Four cities, including pregame shows and live reports from the Naismith Awards Brunch, where the top players and coaches of the year will be honored.